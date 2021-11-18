Watch: Netflix drop exciting first trailer for Emily In Paris season 2

Netflix have finally shared the very first trailer for Emily in Paris season two, which is due to premiere on the streaming service in just a few short weeks.

Taking to social media this afternoon, Netflix wrote, “She’s back for amour and coming in haute. Emily in Paris S2 launches 22 December, only on Netflix.”

Season one of this stylish rom-com arrived on Netflix just over a year ago, captivating audiences all over the world and quickly becoming one of the most watched series on the platform.

It followed Lily Collins as she steped into the titular role of Emily, a young and ambitious twenty-something-year-old, who lands herself the dream job in Paris, when the company she works for in Chicago, unexpectedly acquires a French luxury marketing firm.

Emily is tasked with providing her new, dubious colleagues with the "American point of view" along with revamping their social media strategy. Her new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

From this exciting first look trailer we can see that Emily is still living it up in Paris, with quite a few men vying for her attention.

Stressed out and overwhelmed, our American marketing specialist is advised, “If you’re going to do Paris for one year, for God’s sake, do it right!”

Season two of this beloved rom-com series, will once again see the return of Lily Collins in the starring role, along with a few new faces who we’ll be introduced to throughout the second season.

#EmilyInParis Season 2 News: Jeremy O. Harris will play an iconic fashion designer, Lucien Laviscount joins as a Brit who gets under Emily’s skin before she starts to like sarcastic charm, and Arnaud Binard guest stars as the party boy owner of a popular Saint Tropez nightclub. pic.twitter.com/lwiX1hZlsQ — Queue (@netflixqueue) May 24, 2021

Announced earlier this year, the three new cast members include American actor, playwright and philanthropist Jeremy O. Harris who has taken on this new role as “an iconic fashion designer”.

Next up we have Lucien Laviscount, who you might recognise from shows such as Scream Queens or Snatch. He will be playing a very intriguing character — Netflix described him as “a Brit who gets under Emily’s skin before she starts to like his sarcastic charm.”

Lastly, fans can look forward to seeing French actor and producer, Arnaud Binard in season two. According to Netflix, he will be guest-starring as “the party boy owner of a popular Saint Tropez nightclub.”

Emily in Paris season two will be landing on Netflix this coming December 22. In the meantime, make sure to catch up on season one which is available to stream right now, and check out the trailer for season two down below;