Watch: Love Island’s Amy Hart opens up about second trimester

Former Love Island star Amy Hart has shared an insight into her second trimester experience as she enters her last trimester, and excitedly reveals she only has 12 weeks until her due date.

Amy took to Instagram to share a lovely video showing snapshots of what she and her boyfriend Sam have been getting up to these past few weeks.

Some of the photos include Amy posing in front of their Christmas tree, the couple dressed to the nines on a cruise, the pair in New York and Amy relaxing by the pool.

The mum-to-be captioned the post, “Goodbye Second Trimester. Went relatively quickly! Hip pain was excruciating for 5 days in week 20 and has been quite uncomfortable but it’s not SPD! I’ve always had one frozen hip so the other one overworks and this has just been heightened by pregnancy!”.

“Reflux has been quite bad but what do you expect when you drink 3 hot chocolate’s a day and have forerro rocher for breakfast", she joked.

"The bump has flown 30,716 miles on a plane and visited 6 Caribbean islands by ship-lots of bump pictures to show them when they’re older!”.

Amy also shared her pregnancy craving before excitedly revealing an update on baby name choices.

“Craving of bread and butter. Girls name finalised, boys name narrowed down to 3! Both very excited now! 12 weeks til due date!”.

The reality TV star shared the news that she was expecting her first child back in August of this year when she and Sam spoke on Loose Women about their fertility struggles.

Since then, Amy has been sharing updates to her 1.1M Instagram followers about the fun adventures she and Sam have been getting up to before their little one arrives.