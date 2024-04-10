Watch: Lady Gaga stars in official Joker: Folie à Deux trailer

The official trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, has been released.

The upcoming musical-movie is being released by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to hit cinemas on October 4.

When sharing the trailer online, the official caption reads, “He’s not alone anymore”.

During the clip, the song What the World Needs Now Is Love plays throughout, while viewers get a first real glimpse of Gaga as Harley Quinn and Phoenix as Arthur Fleck.

The trailer opens with Joker being walked through an institution with guards, before he gets a glimpse of Harley.

Viewers hear Harley admitting, “I’m nobody, I haven’t done anything with my life like you have”, before a shot of Joker in his iconic make-up with a microphone in his hand flashes on-screen.

“Let’s get out of here”, Quinn whispers to Joker before they are seen joyfully dancing together in the street.

At the end of the trailer, Harley tells Joker, “I want to see the real you”, while she seemingly visits him inside the institution.

She draws a smile with red lipstick on the glass separating them, which Joker moves his head towards to make it appear like he’s donning his clown make-up.

The pair put on stellar performances during this teaser trailer, adding to the excitement for the film’s release.

The tagline for the highly-anticipated film is, “The world is a stage”.

Joining Joaquin and Lady Gaga in the cast is Zazie Beetz, who is reprising her role as Sophie Drummond – Arthur's neighbour, as well as Brendan Gleeson, Jacob Lofland, Harry Lawtey and Catherine Keener in undisclosed roles.

Watch the full trailer below: