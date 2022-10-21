SHEmazing!
WATCH: Kris Jenner shares rare baby Kim video for her birthday

by

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are celebrating… Kim Kardashian is turning 42 today!

To mark the huge occasion, the world’s most famous ‘momager’, Kris Jenner, has posted some rare footage of Kim in her younger years.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the 66-year-old shared a video montage of the family’s homemade VHS tapes. The video then proceeds into Kim’s teenage and adult years, showcasing the career and family that she has built.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Kris’ 50.5M followers have been treated to lots of baby Kim moments, including seeing Kim taking part in talent shows, celebrating previous birthdays, and hanging out with her elder sister Kourtney. 

“Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!!”, the mum-of-six exclaimed in the video’s caption. 

“You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know,” Kris gushed. “You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace.”

Kris continued by saying, “You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything. You are an amazing mommy, daughter, granddaughter, auntie, sister, cousin and friend.”

Finishing off her lengthy caption, Kris wished her daughter a wonderful birthday. “Thank you for bringing me so much joy and happiness and for loving me the way you do. I hope you have the most magical birthday and an incredible year,” she penned sweetly. “I love you more than you will ever know.”

Many of Kris’ followers have since taken to her comments section to wish Kim a happy birthday and to express their delight at the video montage.

“Aahw the words of a proud mom,” wrote one fan. “congratulations with your daughter”.

“So beautiful,” commented another. “Happy Birthday Kim x”.

We’re wishing Kim the happiest of birthdays!

