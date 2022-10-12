WATCH: Jorgie Porter gives her fiancé a pregnancy challenge

Jorgie Porter has been giving her partner the pregnancy treatment!

The former Hollyoaks actress is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé, Ollie Piotrowski.

In order to give him a taste of what it’s really like to be heavily pregnant, Jorgie roped Ollie into doing a comical challenge so that he can experience pregnancy for himself.

Earlier today, the expectant mum posted a compilation video to Instagram, which showcases Jorgie holding two huge watermelons to Ollie’s stomach and holding them in place with lots of clingfilm.

“Obviously he was being 'one of them' and thought it was too easy, so I put two watermelons on his belly,” Jorgie teased in the footage.

“It feels quite good to stroke it,” Ollie laughed afterwards, as he sat on the sofa and stroked his ‘bump’.

The video then hilariously shows Jorgie testing Ollie to see if he can pick random items up off the floor – and he struggled!

“How many of your partners or friends think being pregnant isn’t that hard? Getting up and down is genuinely hard work now,” Jorgie penned in her caption.

“Well we decided to put it to the test a few weeks ago and I challenged @olliepiotrowski to do the watermelon bump challenge,” she joked with her 718K followers.

“It’s safe to say Ollie definitely appreciates the pregnancy struggles,” Jorgie exclaimed.

Many of Jorgie’s followers have since taken to her comments section to share the pair’s humour.

“Love it! What a brilliant idea,” wrote one fan.

“This is hilarious!”, commented another. “Good for you making him do it with 2 watermelons, he seemed to cope well with it to be fair.”

Jorgie and Ollie announced in June of this year that they are expecting their first child together. Since their news broke, they have gone on to reveal that they will be having a baby boy. Jorgie is due to give birth in December.

We are so excited for the parents-to-be!