Watch: Gripping new trailer for Sex Education S3 just dropped

Netflix have just dropped the final trailer for Sex Education season three ahead of tomorrow’s release and we couldn’t be more excited!

Sharing the gripping new trailer to social media this afternoon, Netflix said, “This term, everything changes. See you tomorrow, Moordale!”

This final trailer gives viewers a real taste as to what season three has to offer. It’s both heartwarming and moving, teasing plenty of dramatic and hilarious moments to come.

The trailer opens up with both Otis and Maeve outside of a deserted petrol station at night, with Maeve asking Otis about that all important mystery voice mail message which is still lingering around.

“What did it say? The voicemail.” Maeve asked, to which Otis replied, “It doesn’t matter, it was ages ago.”

“It matters to me,” Maeve insists. Oh the teenage angst — we love it!

What else will season three entail though? Well, it’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism and Jackson gets a crush.

Fans of the show should prepare themselves for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

Of course long-time viewers will be pleased to see all of their beloved characters return once again for season three, however, there are also quite a few new faces being introduced this season too.

Some of the other new cast members include Jason Isaacs playing Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother; recording artist and songwriter, Dua Saleh who joins in their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové who plays Elsie’s foster mum Anna.

Sex Education season three will premiere on Netflix tomorrow, Friday, September 17. In the meantime, fans can binge all of their favourite episodes from season one and two, which are available to watch on the streaming service now!