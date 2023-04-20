WATCH: First trailer & release date for Selling Sunset season 6

Selling Sunset fans, listen up!

Netflix has just released the first trailer for the sixth season of Selling Sunset, and we couldn’t be more excited about it.

However, avid viewers of the drama-filled reality show will notice that one of the show’s main cast members will not be featured in this season.

After appearing in seasons 4 and 5, Vanessa Villela will not be returning for season 6 of Selling Sunset.

In June of last year, a source from the show spoke to People and admitted that Vanessa’s return was unlikely.

"Vanessa is stressed about coming back to the show. She'd like to come back and she'd love to showcase her wedding, but she's heard the same thing as everyone else, that new realtors are going to be coming in," the source said at the time.

Well, it looks as though the rumours of her departure are true, as Vanessa is absent from the trailer.

Credit: Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Vanessa is the third confirmed absence from this upcoming season, as Christine Quinn and Maya Vander had previously announced that they have left the Oppenheim Group and moved onto new ventures.

However, do not despair, Selling Sunset fans! The first look at season 6 has confirmed that the remaining luxury realtors have gained two new members to fill their losses.

Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young will be joining the cast for this new season, and we have no doubt that they will serve the perfect amount of drama and glamour!

Credit: Netflix

The newbies will be joining the remaining cast members – Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz and Chelsea Lazkani – in an attempt to outdo one another.

So, prepare yourself for another binge-worthy series! Season 6 of Selling Sunset will launch on Netflix next month on Friday, May 19. We can’t wait!