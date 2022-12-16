WATCH: First teaser trailer for Barbie film starring Margot Robbie

It’s the moment many of us have been waiting for – we’ve finally been given the first sneak peek into Barbie!

Before you begin to wonder, this adaptation is nothing like the typical animated films that many children grew up with in the early 2000s! This brand new film is a live-action adaptation of the popular Mattel doll, with I, Tonya star Margot Robbie playing Barbie herself.

The one-minute-long teaser trailer begins with a group of young girls in a desert-like surrounding, playing unenthusiastically with baby dolls.

In an homage to Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey, the voice of Dame Helen Mirren booms over the footage. “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls,” she says.

“But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls,” Helen continues, before the gigantic Barbie appears, dressed in a zebra-patterned swimsuit, white-rimmed sunglasses, and sporting a beaming wink.

We then get flashes of fragments from the movie, including the first official glimpse of Ryan Gosling as Ken, as well as Issa Rae and Simu Liu playing alternate versions of the dolls.

Credit: Warner Brothers

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig, who is best known for directing the Oscar-nominated films Lady Bird and the re-imagining of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.

Fans have been patiently waiting for an official glimpse into Barbie, particularly after Ryan Gosling “broke the internet” back in June following the release of a photo of himself dressed in his finest Ken gear.

Credit: Warner Brothers

"Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice,” Ryan joked to People the following month.

Barbie is due to launch exclusively in cinemas next summer, on Friday, July 21. We’re so excited to see it, and we can’t wait for more sneak peeks!