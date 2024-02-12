Watch: First look at Wicked musical movie released in new video

A first look into the highly-anticipated Wicked musical movie has been revealed in a new video.

Starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, fans have been on the edge of their seats for an insight into the upcoming film.

During the Super Bowl, their dreams came true as a one-minute long clip was unveiled by Universal.

In the footage, viewers see Glinda and Elphaba meet for the first time before getting a glimpse into the impressive-looking Emerald City

During the first look, Ariana Grande’s Glinda character tells Erivo’s Elphaba, “Don’t be afraid”, while The Wicked Witch responds, “I’m not afraid. It’s the Wizard who should be afraid of me”.

Cynthia’s incredible rendition of Defying Gravity plays throughout the video.

According to the Universal synopsis of the film, “Wicked follows the story of Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart”.

After befriending one another at Shiz University in the Land of Oz and, their loves end up taking different paths.

While Glinda seeks popularity and is ‘seduced by power’, Elphaba tries to stay true to herself, resulting in ‘unexpected and shocking consequences on her future’.

“Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West”, teases the production company.

This Wicked musical movie is based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire and adapted for the big screen by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz.

As well as starring Grande and Erivo, the cast includes Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Since the movie adaptation of the hit musical will be split into two parts by director Jon M. Chu, Part One will hit theatres on November 27, 2024, while Part Two is set to be released on November 26, 2025.

Watch the full first look video below: