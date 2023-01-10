Watch: First look at Pamela Anderson’s Netflix documentary

The trailer for Pamela Anderson’s new documentary has just been released and shows how the 55-year-old is ‘taking control of the narrative’.

The documentary is titled Pamela Anderson, a love story and is set to be added to Netflix on January 31, 2023.

The song Lovefool by The Cardigans plays in the background of the two-minute trailer which opens with clips of Pamela in her younger years and in the present day as she explains, “I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time”.

The Baywatch star is described as “public property”, before she reveals, “I didn’t feel like I had respect… I had to make a career out of the pieces left. But I’m not the damsel in distress”.

The synopsis of the documentary describes it as “An intimate and humanising portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells”.

The film “follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother”.

The director of the documentary is Ryan White. Producers include Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham and Pamela’s eldest son, Brandon Thomas Lee.

Pamela is mum to two sons- 26-year-old Brandon Thomas and 25-year-old Dylan Jagger, whom she shares with ex-husband and Motley Crue band member Tommy Lee.

Check out the trailer below:

