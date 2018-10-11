Watch: Ellen slags Dakota Johnson’s baby bump for 1 full min

Dakota Johnson has kicked her feet up and gotten comfy on the Ellen couch to talk all things babies.

The 50 Shades Of Grey actress sent the Internet into a meltdown when it was thought she was expecting a baby with Coldplay boyfriend, Chris Martin.

A picture surfaced of her at a party with blue and pink balloons – so naturally, the residences of the Internet thought she was preggers.

Now before you go imaging their baby, hit the brakes.

The gender reveal party actually turned out to be her birthday party, and the balloons had accidentally made a run for it.

In true Ellen fashion, the actress was grilled about the non-existent baby bump as Dakota looked divine in a skin-tight skirt and black top.

“That is a mighty tight outfit for someone who is pregnant…” the sassy chat-show host started.

Laughing the actress retorted: “The only thing I’m pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas."

“But not any babies" – And cue the sound of hearts breaking across the Internet.

Dakota then went onto explain how the mix up occurred.

“It was my birthday and there were balloons that happened to be pink and blue, and so then I was pregnant?"

“I didn’t know that the balloons were going to be released, they were just in an arch."

“But I guess that accidentally happened, one of the ends got let go. But a lot of people congratulated me.”

So stop your speculating, without a doubt, there is no bun in the oven for the couple.

But I do feel that everyone needs to acknowledge her incredible ink.

The actress showed off her stunning arm tat on the segment and we just can't stop lusting after it – serious goals.

