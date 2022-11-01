WATCH: Animated film Mummies promises to be a hilarious watch

Our movie watch-list for next year is continuing to grow!

Warner Brothers has just announced their brand new animated film, Mummies, and they have even treated fans to a first-look trailer!

The adventure movie is directed by Spanish director Juan Jesús García Galocha, who is making his feature film debut. Mummies has also been blessed with a whole host of famous voices in its cast, including the likes of Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’s Celia Imrie, and The Inbetweeners’ Joe Thomas.

As far as the premise goes, Mummies follows the hilarious adventures of three Egyptian mummies who live in an underground city, an incredible secret within ancient Egypt.

The trio is composed of a princess, a former charioteer, and his younger brother along with their adorable pet baby crocodile.

After a calamity of unexpected events, the mummies end up finding themselves in present-day London. They then begin a crazy and fun-filled journey, as they try to find an incredibly special, old ring belonging to the Royal Family, that was stolen by the eccentric archaeologist Lord Carnaby.

Luckily, UK and Irish audiences will not have long to wait to see this wonderful new animation on the big screen! Mummies is set to arrive in cinemas next year, on Friday, March 31.

If you have little ones in your family, this would be a wonderful treat for them. Everyone, mark the date in your calendars – March will be here before we know it!