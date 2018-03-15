This affordable PINK gin and prosecco deal is here to get you lit

Form an orderly queue, ladies.

You can now snap up a bottle of delicious pink gin alongside a complimentary bottle of prosecco for… wait for it… a mere €30.00.

While getting lit on the cheap is definitely preferable, this deal means you don't have to sacrifice quality for alcohol quantity.

Highlighted by Facebook page Rip-Offs & Good Deals, gin fans have been in raptures over the news of the offer, so make sure you get in there quick.

The deal is happing in Dunnes Stores nationwide, and you can nab a Gordon's pink gin and a bottle of Montelliana prosecco.

With a 700ml bottle of Gordon's pink gin retailing for around €25.00 anyway, you can't really go wrong.

We'll be stocking up for upcoming girl's nights out, hen parties and birthday gifts.

See you in the queue.