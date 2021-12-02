Warm up their home this Christmas with our favourite selections from the home gift guide!

Make their home merry and bright this Christmas season by adding a little comfort and sparkle to their interior! This ultimate gift guide has all our favourite little presents to brighten up their home this year.

A candle with their favourite scent, this year’s hottest lighting solutions to add some chic detail to their home or even some cosy throws and blankets to keep them warm all through the winter – there’s something for every home in our selection this year!

Maison Margiela Replica Candle Trio Set – RRP €84

Reignite memories with this candle trio set from the Maison Margiela Replica collection, designed to create three different scented atmospheres at home. This set contains 3 candles in a 70g size, beautifully presented in a Maison Margiela gift box. Scents included are: By The Fireplace, Lazy Sunday Morning and Bubble Bath. Available exclusively from Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

White Volant Diffuser – RRP €119

Our handmade stone diffuser is simple yet elegant and upgrades the interior of any room. It gives more clarity and lightness to your home with its minimalist matt white ceramic. Spread pure essential oils to find new strengths and enhance your wellness with the white stone diffuser. Mix these oils in your diffuser before or after doing the dishes and the house will smell divine. Buy here.

Volant Energy – RRP €25

Organic Energy is a fresh and juicy blend. Bright citrus aromas of Grapefruit, Lime, and Bergamot mixed with a dash of Amyris evoke feelings of spring and of the sun on your skin. Jumpstart your day with this energising blend. Buy here.

Blue Door Throws – RRP from €87

Add a pop of colour to any room with the wide selection of throws available at The Blue Door. Throws are also ideal for protecting furniture or for that extra layer for cosy nights in! The Blue Door has lots to choose from including the 100% lambswool selection; RRP €87 / Size 130 x 200cm. Colours available are Dark Denim, Amber, Yellow and Grey or the stunning reversible rings design made from merino and lambswool. RRP €122 / Size 130 x 200cm. Buy here.

Urban Nature Culture Tube Vase XS – RRP €26

Through simplicity comes great beauty. And that's exactly what Urban Nature Culture's Tube XS tells us. Each branch of this handmade, iron vase has room for one flower, blossom or feather, while its design tells a story of simplicity, air, natural shapes and a golden touch of luxury. Buy from Brown Thomas here.

Søstrene Grene Storage Baskets (Bamboo) – RRP €24.60

Inspired by the season’s calm, homely moments, which give rise to unleashing your creative urge, Søstrene Grene’s new collection focuses on creative pursuits and immersion in homely surroundings, presenting a series of novelties within home interior, hobby articles and much more. We love these storage baskets which would work in any part of the home. Available instore from 9th December.

Brooke & Shoals Cedarwood Nutmeg & Orange range – RRP various.

A scented gift from Brooke & Shoals never disappoints and this year is no exception. New for 2021 this beautiful new fragrance, with notes of cedarwood, nutmeg and orange is an irresistible scent guaranteed to bring warmth and ambiance to any home on cold winter days. The range includes 3-wick scented candle (RRP €50), fragrance diffuser (RRP €29), scent candle (RRP €22) and travel candle (RRP €11). Buy here.

Charcoal Pure New Wool Knitted Blanket – RRP €115.00

The Home Moment is a sustainable luxury brand creating accessible at-home luxury experiences that don't cost the planet. Snuggle up under this super-soft blanket made from pure merino wool, created by traditional knitters here in Ireland. The use of the traditional tree of life pattern woven into this blanket is said to represent unity and family. A beautiful piece of Irish artisanal design, not only to get cozy with but also to admire as the light hits the detailed knitted design work. Buy here

Melodie Fox Art – RRP €29.99

Melodie Fox, an artist and designer from Tipperary, has released her first collection of art prints that celebrate the female form – empowering women to feel confident in their own skin and embrace the unique traits of their body. Each piece is named after a flower because regardless of how different our bodies may be, they are all beautiful. Check out her website to purchase prints, and original paintings. Buy here.

Coffee Table Taschen Books “Peter Lindbergh: On Fashion Photography” – RRP €60

It was on a Malibu beach in 1988 that Peter Lindbergh shot the White Shirts series, images now known the world over. Simple yet seminal, the photographs introduced us to Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Rachel Williams, Karen Alexander, Tatjana Patitz, and Estelle Lefébure. This marked the beginning of an era that redefined beauty, and Lindbergh would go on to alter the landscape of fashion photography for the decades that followed. This book gathers more than 300 images from forty years of Lindbergh’s career. Buy from Brown Thomas here.

New Moon Blooms Subscription – RRP various

This year, a great choice of gift is the one that keeps on giving and the New Moon Blooms Subscription is just that! The Flower Club 3-month subscription starts from €110. Send a loved one a gift to brighten their home with fresh bouquet delivered straight to their door every week, biweekly, or every month! Simply choose your preferred frequency and duration. Buy here

Bornn Enamelware tableware – from RRP €16.50

Make a splash with this bold and quirky tableware by Bornn. Each item is made by fusing glass onto heavy-gauge steel and every piece in each collection is handmade individually. The patterns may differ on each item showing the marks of its journey. Buy here.

Max Benjamin Bath Experience Gift Set – RRP €50

Give the gift of self-care this Christmas with the Max Benjamin Bath Experience Gift Set. The recently launched Bath & Body range is focused on wellness, sleep and luxurious textures. This gift set contains a 50ml glass jar of lavender, chamomile and magnesium sumptuous body cream, a 50ml glass jar of lavender, chamomile and magnesium body scrub and an 80g lavender and chamomile candle. Presented in a beautifully crafted, recyclable gift box. Buy here.

Jando Prints – RRP various

The newly re-launched Soundwaves collection by Jando provides you with a unique opportunity to add a personal touch to gifting this year by capturing a special memory with a loved one in a timeless way. Whether it be your shared favourite song, a funny moment or your baby’s first words, Soundwaves captures that treasured time beautifully by allowing you to replay the audio or video through your smart device and hang in your home for years to come. These can also be purchased as gift packs for the recipient to personalise themselves – the perfect last minute stocking filler. Jando’s gifting bundles come in a variety of different packages to cater to everyone’s tastes. With Dublin prints and eye-catching graphics to their popular tea towels, totes and Dublin art book, their festive bundles are a gifting must-have. Buy here.

Natasha Rocca Divine ‘The Secret Garden’ Candle – RRP €30

Natasha’s limited-edition candles from the “The Secret Garden” collection, in collaboration with Cork based candlemakers La Bougie are available as a unique Christmas gift with 25% of all profits going to Novas for their work with homeless families. The Blue candle has subtle, complex fresh citrus Bergamot tones reminiscent of golden lit citrus groves in Italy, combined with the nostalgic and impressive staying power of Tea Rose, and is designed to energise and lift moods. The Green candle was created combing vintage fragrance scents with modern day ‘garden’ notes. It is designed to remind fragrance lovers of the beauty of nature and the importance of serenity. Buy here.

Hand Book Ends by TK Maxx Home – RRP €16.99

These hands press up against each side of your row of books, keeping them upright no matter how long or how short the row is. These hand bookends are stylish and available now in TK Maxx.

Joanne Hynes The Cailín Dána / Cailín Deas Velvet Cushion for Dunnes Stores – RRP €35

Featuring a signature Joanne Hynes motif, this ‘Cailín Dána’ cushion has ‘Cailín Deas’ on the flip side (the Irish for ‘Bold Girl and ‘Good Girl’ respectively), so you can choose which side to feature depending on your mood. The lettering on either side is created in an intricate medley of embellishments including faceted jewels, pearls and chains for an especially daring and unique look. Embroidered with a Joanne Hynes logo and trimmed with rose gold cord and opulent rose gold tassels, this contemporary piece is a great way to bring instant personality to your furnishings. Buy here.

Five Hook Coat Hanger by Stagerslifestyle.Com – RRP €45

These factory hooks have proved extremely popular this year for Stagers Lifestyle so they have introduced a five hook wooden hanger. It’s perfect for small spaces to hang up all the bits from dog leads to towels to coats. Buy here.

Alanna Plekkenpol ‘Lovebirds’ Personalised Art Tile – RRP €50

The ‘Lovebirds’ hand-printed illustration on a ceramic tile is a perfect piece of wall art. This symmetrical design features traditional Dutch Delft patterns and origami hummingbirds in rich red and gold tones and can be personalised with any wording you choose. Featuring a nifty invisible hanging system on the back of the tile it’s the perfect wall decoration. Buy here.

Green Marble Effect Tissue Box from The Coach House Dingle – RRP €45

Elevate your everyday tissue box to a stylish piece to adorn your side table or dresser with this marble effect tmcube tissue holder. With green, teal & brown tones finished with a strong gold edging. Buy here.

Spot Lamp from Homesense – RRP €99.99

This trendy tripod stands like a house, with its slender appearance it is a picture to see. The robust details of the spot and the leg give the lamp a tough and industrial look and feel. Buy instore at Homesense now.

Metal Light Up Letter from Marks & Spencer – RRP €17

Decorate your home with this bold and bright metal light-up letter selection. Buy here.

Peppermint Grove Limited Edition Candle – RRP €34.95

These exquisite, limited collection of candles have been carefully curated to encapsulate a unique part of the beautiful and immense Australian landscape whilst bringing seasonal flavours to the fore. There are three scents to choose from: Champagne & Red Raspberries, Buttercream & Vanilla or Lemon Myrtle & Pine. Buy here.

Luxury Jo Browne Gift Sets – RRP from €55

The gift of great sleep this Christmas is yours to give, with a beautifully packaged set of two bamboo pillowcases, with a 400 thread-count and a bamboo eye mask. Priced at €55, the sleep set made from organically-grown bamboo comes in pristine white and is an eco-friendly and affordable luxury treat. Bamboo fabric is smooth and luxuriously soft, so the beautiful pillowcases and silky eye mask soothe and caress, with the feel of cashmere. The complete Jo Browne Luxury Bamboo Bedding Collection is also available, containing a white duvet cover, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all in a fabulous, ribboned gift box. Available in a Double Bed Bundle (€175), King Size Bundle (€199) and a Super King Bundle (€225), the eco-friendly supremely comfortable bedding can be purchased online here.

Eleven Corners Personalised Prints – RRP from €17.50

Eleven Corners are tucked away in Passage West, Co. Cork where they create wall art that's personal – for memories, milestones and the things you love. They create unique personalised prints, including a range of personalised family names prints, toddler talk crosswords and unique album cover range too. For more visit www.elevencorners.com.

Adare Manor Signature Scent candle (RRP €35) and diffuser (RRP €48)

Adare Manor, one of Ireland’s leading five-star castle resorts, has today launched an exciting redesign and enhancement of its online boutique, and debuted its luxury gift range in time for the festive gifting season. A signature Adare Manor Signature Scent candle and diffuser, whose scent is a trademark experience at the Adare Manor resort. Buy here.

Dr. Bronner’s Lavender Organic Sugar Soap – RRP – €14.50

Sweet to the body and planet and loved by the likes of Lady Gaga and Meghan Markle, fair trade & organic sugar gives Organic Pump Soaps a rich caramel color and sweet scent. The sugar combines with organic white grape juice to keep your skin nourished, hydrated and smooth. Organic coconut-olive oils blend for a creamy castile lather & their soapmaking tradition. Buy here.

Silver Plant Pot from Homesense – RRP €16.99

This delightful little silver plant pot from Homesense would be a lovely touch in any home. Visit www.homesense.ie to find your nearest store.

Christmas in Aran Candle – RRP €15

Brimming with the warm aromas of Christmas cheer, this vegan, cruelty-free candle boasts festive spices such as clove, cinnamon and mistletoe making it the perfect gift for a loved one or treat for yourself. Handmade in small batches using only the finest materials, including eco cotton wicks, 100% soy wax and premium plant-based fragrance oils, the ‘Christmas in Aran’ Candle is also burn clean so is perfect for use in your home or office. Buy here.

Alanna Plekkenpol ‘Roadtripping’ Personalised Framed Art Tile 29x29cm €75

Road Tripping is inspired by adventure and the magical beauty of road trips. Featuring the classic surfer-inspired van and a bright sunset it’s the perfect design for those with wanderlust, this tile can be personalised with text as required and is presented in a luxurious Irish-made frame with dust-resistant midnight blue velours backing. Buy here.

Ovo Candle Holders – RRP €35

These Ovo Candle Holders are made from natural materials oiled oak and brass and they make a lovely gift for design lovers. Available from The Kind here.

Joseph Joseph 4 Mini Chopping Board Set from Avoca – RRP € 44.95

Aside from avoiding cross-contamination from different food types, this four-piece set of mini colour coded compact chopping boards from Joseph Joseph is just dinky! Buy from Avoca here.

Halcyon Days Antler Trellis Ivory Lidded Candle – RRP €100

These fine bone China candles combine eye-catching trellis design with long-lasting, fragrant burn. A perfect present and an interior enhancing delight for the eyes and the nose. The candle's hyacinth scent is floral and aquatic with hints of subtle spice. Drawn from the flower that symbolises peace of mind, the heady aroma will add soothing, sanctuary-like feeling to any space. Buy from Brown Thomas here.