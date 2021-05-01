Want to stay warm and stylish while outdoor socialising this summer?

While it's just been announced that restrictions are easing and that we may have at least some semblance of normality ahead of us this summer, we still aren't entirely sure when we'll be bale to socialise indoors with friends. And I know with the country opening up a lot of us are going to want to catch up and hang out with people we haven't gotten to see in an age.

And although summer is just around the corner, the nights are still pretty cold! And since we can't go inside to hang out with people, we've made a list of our favourite outdoor socialising hacks to keep warm on these cool evenings and still catch up with loved ones! If nothing else, this last year has made us creative!

The Wooliee (RRP €100)

This is possibly one of the most genius things I’ve come across in years. A hoodie that doubles as a blanket, all you need to do is pop it over your head and you’re sorted, without having to worry about dragging a blanket around with you! Made from Sherpa fleece, it’s guaranteed to make you feel snuggly and warm, wherever you are!

Hot Water Bottle

This was another great idea I cam across this year. Kick it old school with the classic hot water bottle to have your own little heat source for every chilly evening! Simply fill one up with hot water and pop it in your purse to have handy when the sun goes down. It’s easiest if you can use compact ones like these from Sam McCauley chemists, as it won’t be as heavy and awkward to bring around with you as the traditional, large rubber ones.

Insulated blanket

If any of you are the outdoorsy type, chances are, you may already have one of these. A camper’s best friend, these blankets are designed to reflect heat back to you under cold conditions, so it’s a step up from your fleecy fluffy blanket – and might be easier to transport. If you don’t feel like investing in one of these blankets from All Outdoors, then an unzipped sleeping bag will also do the trick. Simply unzip it and use as a blanket, as it also reflects your body heat, keeping you toasty through our unpredictable summer evenings.

Outdoor heater

If you want to really commit to your outdoor social life this summer and be the hostess with the mostest, then an outdoor heater is the only way to go. Your garden will be the most popular gathering ground for evening drinks and you’ll be able to stay out without shivering for way longer than normal. Heaters like this log basket from Home Store + More is a definite must for the outdoor summer ahead, making this is an investment for the future.

Stay warm, stay stylish

Sounds impossible right? Especially in summer when we want to show off our cute outfits, not be bundled up in about twenty layers. Well Zara have solved our problem, with these absolutely stunning, bright and colourful puffer jackets. All about keeping you warm while also allowing you to show off your outfit, this range is available in lots of different pastel and springy colours, meaning you’re on trend and super snuggly!