Want to save up for Christmas? Try out these low-cost high-connection dates from home!
It’s been a pretty crazy autumn for a lot of us, with restrictions lifting and catching up with friends we haven’t seen since before the pandemic and generally getting back to our lives. We welcomed our social lives back with a bang and it’s been rare to find us sitting on our couch any given weekend.! We’ve missed restaurants and friends and date nights, so can you really blame us for going out and living our best lives?
Now though, December, and therefore Christmas, is suddenly around the corner, with a mere 45 until December 25th! Our purses are suddenly looking a little bruised and battered by the activities of the last month or two, so we want to try have a low key November for the next few weekends.
But that doesn’t have to mean you and bae have to cut out date nights!
We’ve been so spoiled the last while with all our going out that we’ve forgotten that for almost a year, we had almost exclusively date nights in – and we got really creative with them! Don’t miss out on the chance to try out these low-cost but high connection date nights – because you don’t need a fancy restaurant to have a great date with your S.O!
Make dinner together
Have a board game night
Have a movie marathon of your favourite film series of childhood favourites
Plan a trip together – even if you never take it!
Have a spa night
Have a picnic in the living room
Star gaze on clear nights
Give each other massages
Make a new cocktail together and name it after each other
Create your own backyard obstacle course
Make a bucket list together
Paint portraits of one another – as flattering or unflattering as you like!
Play the newlyweds game
Take an online class together
Get another couple over and do a group karaoke date
Make a scavenger hunt around the house with a prize
Roast marshmallows
Take a trip down memory lane and go through old photos and videos together
Have deep conversations about their goals – for their career, family, life, travel etc
Try baking a new recipe together
Have a videogame night of all your old favourites
Play card games and try to beat one another to win a prize!
Have an at-home wine or beer tasting
Order different entrées for one another and have a taste testing night!