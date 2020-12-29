Want to get into apple cider vinegar? Here is how to do it.

Have you ever heard of the benefits of apple cider vinegar?

The magic liquid is said to promote weight loss, improve heart health, control blood sugar, help digestion and strengthen your bones and teeth, and it turns out even Jennifer Aniston is a fan.

While some clean eating advocates recommend drinking a shot of ACV first thing in the morning, our commitment to a healthy lifestyle isn't strong enough to put ourselves through this. We just prefer coffee.

There are actually many ways you can introduce ACV in your diet, so here are a few ideas.

1. In a salad dressing

ACV can be used as a tasty salad dressing. Whisk 1 tsp mustard with 2 tbsp ACV, add 3 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper. Whisk well and drizzle on your favourite salad!

2. In a smoothie

In a blender, add a handful of spinach, 1 frozen banana, a handful of frozen blueberries, a pinch of grated ginger, 1 tbsp almond butter, 1 tbsp ACV and a splash of almond milk. Blitz and enjoy!

3. In hummus

Rinse and drain 1 can of chickpeas and place in a food processor with 1 garlic clove, 30ml olive oil, 2 tbsp ACV, 1 tbsp tahini, 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper and salt to taste. Blend until smooth.

To get a looser texture, add a couple tbsp of cold water.

4. In a healthy ketchup

Combine 200g tomato puree with 4 tbsp maple syrup, 2 tbsp ACV, 1 tsp onion powder, 1 tsp garlic, 1 tsp oregano, salt and pepper to taste. Use as a dip for your favourite chips!

5. In guacamole

ACV can conveniently replace lime in guacamole.

Mash two avocados, add 1/4 red onion finely diced, 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 to 2 tbsp ACV, 1 crushed garlic clove, 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes, 1 tbsp chopped coriander, salt and pepper.