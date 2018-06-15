Want to create your own tan shade? These tanning drops can do it

One thing tan fans can all agree on is that sometimes self tanners acn be too light or two dark.

Creating your own tanning shade would be ideal – and now there;s just the product to do it.

Bronz'Express have released an innovative new product that combines with your current skincare routine to give you a sunkissed look.

The Bronz’Express Magic Radiance Drops allow tan fans to keep their glowy complexion all year round – and customise the individual shade.

Because you have total control over how many tanning drops you use, you can go as light or dark as you please.

Just mix a few drops in with your face and body moisturisers and wait for the glow to set in.

The self-tanner combines with any texture so you can get your bronze on while caring for your skin with the other skincare products you desire.

Apply with light massages to the face, neck and delicately avoiding hairline and eyebrows for the face, before combining it with a body mouse, lotion or cream for the rest of your body.

After application, give your hands a rinse with cold water to avoid the dreaded tan paw.

Ypu can nab these snazzy drops in Lloyds Pharmacy, McCabes Pharm acy, Sam McCauley Chemists, Shaws Department Stores, Medicare and most independent pharmacies.