Want an easy way to help during Covid-19? Buy a bottle of gin

There are many ways to do your part during this pandemic. Staying inside is the best way, but you can also go a step further by supporting local businesses who have altered their products to support those on the frontline. One such industry is that of Irish distilleries. These often small and unique companies have changed their production line to include hand sanitiser, which they are both selling to consumers and donating to healthcare workers. Treat yourself (lord knows we all need a treat during these uncertain times) to a bottle of gin from one of these Irish distilleries and know that you are supporting the vital production of hand sanitiser to those facing this pandemic head-on.

Dingle Distillery

Located just outside the lovely town of Dingle, this distillery has been making headlines for some time now. Last year their Dingle Original Irish Gin scooped up the top prize at the World Gin Awards in London. This gin is a London dry style which uses local botanicals such as rowan berries, fuchsia and bog myrtle. Dingle distillery has been producing hand sanitiser specifically for frontline workers, including ambulance services and paramedics. This hand sanitiser is also available to buy from their website. Pair this gin with a lot of ice, a wedge of fresh orange, tonic water and a sprinkling of juniper berries. To be honest it goes great with almost anything! Click here to learn more

The Shed Distillery

These lads are based in Leitrim and make Gunpowder Gin in that gorgeous blue bottle… Gunpowder is a beautiful peppery gin and can be served with a wedge of grapefruit and raspberries. The distillery has been producing hand sanitiser for frontline workers, including those working in supermarkets and food production. Learn more here.

Clonakilty Distillery

Hailing from West Cork, their Minke Gin is a lovely new-Irish gin that uses local botanicals such as rock sapphire which gives this gin its unique flavour. They are supplying hand sanitiser to nursing homes, hospitals, pharmacies, charities and frontline staff. Minke Gin works very well served on ice, with tonic water, a wedge of orange or even lemon, to match the citrus favours in the rock sapphire. Click here to support them.

Blacks of Kinsale

A brewery and a distillery, Blacks of Kinsale have been making incredible gin, beer, whiskey and even rum for some time now. Blacks are offering a free 50ml bottle of hand-sanitiser with every case of beer or bottle of spirits ordered, they will also donate a bottle of hand sanitiser to a charity group on your behalf. Their gin pairs perfectly with a slice of fresh grapefruit, tonic water and ice. Click here for more info!

Listoke Distillery Drogheda

Listoke distillery has been working hard to make lots of hand sanitiser and have donated 450 litres to the Irish Red Cross and 500 litres to testing centres and front-line staff. You can also buy their hand sanitiser on their website. Listoke 1777 gin is a small batch gin which uses a mix of local and traditional botanicals. They recommend you serve it on ice with tonic water and orange peel. It also works great in lots of gin cocktails! Get yours, here.