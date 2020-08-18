Walk a 5K to support the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses

Boots Ireland are proud to launch this year’s Night Walk in aid of the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses. The Boots Night Walk will take place on Monday 7th September — you choose the time and place of your 5K and we’ll all walk together from afar!

Previously, annual Night Walks have taken place in various locations across the country, welcoming participants to walk together in order to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses. However, due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, this year they’re doing things a bit differently.

The Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses offer a wonderful service, including free end-of-life care to cancer patients across Ireland, allowing them to remain in their own homes, surrounded by family and friends during what can be a very difficult and anxious time in their lives.

Campaign ambassador Sile Seoige, who has fought her own battle with cancer, highlights the impact of cancer on families and the need for support.

“Having been through cancer, I know how challenging it can be for both the patient and their loved ones. Support services like the Irish Cancer Society's Night Nurses are vital. These incredible people bring such kindness to the homes of those who need it most. They sit through the night with the patient and are a reassuring presence for all the family. I am proud to support Boots Ireland and the Irish Cancer Society for this campaign and invite everyone to fundraise and get out and walk on 7th September 2020 in aid of this wonderful service.”

There are 192 Night Nurses in operation around Ireland, providing up to 10 nights of care for cancer patients in their own home, during the last days of their life. The service is provided completely free of charge and has experienced significantly increased demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can support by participating and fundraising via BootsNightWalk.com or by purchasing an Honour Tag in any Boots store nationwide.