VOYA just launched a candle and mini skincare sets for 2026

January can feel like the longest month known to humanity, right? The Christmas buzz has fully faded, the group chat has gone suspiciously quiet and your skin is staging a protest after weeks of prosecco and Quality Street. Enter VOYA, the Irish luxury skincare brand that's just dropped three perfectly timed new launches to help you ease into 2026 with a bit of coastal calm and a whole lot of glow.

The Co. Sligo based brand has announced its first releases of the year: a limited edition Sea Salt & Cypress candle and two Discovery Sets (one for face, one for body) that basically let you trial run their cult favourites without committing to full sizes. Think of them as the skincare equivalent of a tasting menu but make it seaweed based and deeply luxurious.

The Candle That'll Transport You Straight to the Wild Atlantic Way

If you've ever stood on an Irish beach in winter, breathing in that sharp salty air that somehow makes everything feel clearer, you'll get what VOYA's going for with this limited edition Sea Salt & Cypress candle. It opens with crisp sea salt and marine notes before blending cypress, waterlily and a warm base of cedarwood and amber. Basically it smells like the coast without the windburn.

Made from natural soybean wax with cotton and linen wicks, it burns for up to 30 hours and promises to create those elusive "moments of calm" we're all chasing between work emails and existential WhatsApp spirals. VOYA co-founder Kira Walton says it recreates "that magic feeling" of plunging into the sea, which honestly sounds ideal for a Sunday morning reset or winding down after a particularly chaotic day.

The candle retails for €39 and it's available now online at voya.ie as well as in Brown Thomas, Arnotts, The Kilkenny Design Centre, AVOCA and other premium stockists. It's limited edition though so if you're into it, don't hang about.

Travel Friendly Skincare That Actually Makes Sense

Now onto the Discovery Sets, which are genuinely clever if you've been VOYA curious but don't want to drop serious cash before knowing what works for you. The Face Discovery Set includes three of their bestsellers in mini sizes: the Clarity Multi-Active Cleanser (30ml) which gently exfoliates with jojoba beads and pomegranate enzymes, the cult My Little Hero Facial Serum (5ml) that hydrates and strengthens your skin barrier, and Pearlesque Hydrating Moisturiser (10ml) which gives you that subtle lit from within glow.

A luxurious seaweed-based skincare collection for face and body.

The Body Discovery Set is equally well thought out with Squeaky Clean Invigorating Body Wash (75ml), Buoyancy Luxury Body Butter (50ml) and Mindful Dreams Relaxing Body Oil (15ml). The body oil is particularly lovely if you're one of those people who applies it before bed and wakes up with actual human skin instead of something resembling sandpaper.

The Face Discovery Set costs €33 while the Body Discovery Set is €36. Both are available from the same stockists as the candle and they're ideal for trying out the range before committing or as a genuinely thoughtful gift for someone who's into their skincare but hasn't ventured into the world of seaweed based luxury yet.

Why VOYA Keeps Winning

There's a reason VOYA has such a loyal following and it goes beyond just having gorgeous packaging (though that helps). The brand is rooted in sustainable practices, hand harvesting seaweed from the Atlantic coast and creating products that feel indulgent without the guilt. Co-founder Mark Walton sums it up nicely: "People don't just come to VOYA for organic skincare, they come for a feeling of escape, restoration and connection to nature."

And honestly? In the middle of a grey Irish January when motivation is at an all time low and your Sunday scaries have Sunday scaries, a bit of coastal inspired ritual and some properly nourishing skincare doesn't sound half bad.

The Sea Salt & Cypress candle and both Discovery Sets are available now at voya.ie, Brown Thomas, Arnotts, The Kilkenny Design Centre, AVOCA and selected premium retailers nationwide. You can follow VOYA on Instagram for more coastal wellness content and new product drops.