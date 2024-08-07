Vogue Williams pens tribute for husband Spencer Matthews’ birthday

Vogue Williams has been celebrating her husband!

Yesterday, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews marked his 36th birthday.

However, Spencer did not celebrate his birthday at home with his young family. Instead, the reality star has been embarking on a challenge to complete 30 marathons in 30 days for charity.

As he continues through his marathons, Spencer’s wife Vogue has been taking the opportunity to share her love for him.

Last night, the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcaster took to Instagram to unveil a snap of Spencer in the desert, after he completed his ninth marathon.

“Happiest of birthdays to my Spenno… by the time I woke up today he had already done Marathon 9 / 30!!” the 38-year-old gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“Missing you so much especially today. We are all so proud of you and can’t wait to get you back once you’ve completed your challenge…” Vogue continued.

“I don’t know how you’ll cope with wearing a top again when you get home! Swipe for a message from the kiddies x,” she teased further, before including three video clips from the couple’s little ones – Theodore (5), Gigi (4) and Otto (2).

The sweet videos showcase the youngsters singing Happy Birthday to Spencer, with Gigi exclaiming at the end of one of the clips: “We love you, Dada! I got you a feather and diamonds!”

Following her heartfelt tribute, many of Vogue’s 1.1M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their own birthday wishes to Spencer.

“Aww this is so sweet, Happy Birthday Spencer xxx,” one fan replied.

“Beautiful family and I bet this message brought a tear to Spencer’s eye. I bet you are all missing him,” another commented.

“Well done Vogue for holding the fort back home,” a third fan praised.

Spencer embarked on his ‘Great Desert Challenge’ charity marathon challenge on July 29, beginning on the edge of the Arabian desert and finishing near the Dead Sea.

If successful, he will earn the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive marathons run on sand.