Vogue Williams pens adorable tribute for son Otto’s second birthday

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have been celebrating!

The couple’s youngest child, Otto, marked his second birthday yesterday (April 18).

In honour of the special occasion, Vogue recently took to social media to express her love and pride for her toddler son.

On her Instagram page, the 38-year-old posted an array of snaps from Otto’s first two years. The sweet images include everything from his newborn days, to holidays abroad with his parents and two siblings – Theodore (5) and Gigi (3).

“Our baby boy Otto is two… last night he climbed out of his cot and on to his changing table to get out of his room,” Vogue teased in her caption.

“My sweet determined little boy who most definitely gets what he wants and stands up for himself with his siblings! I love you I love you I love you,” the proud mum-of-three gushed further.

Following her heartwarming message, many of Vogue’s 1.1M followers have been sharing their own birthday wishes to Otto.

“Aww happy 2nd birthday Otto! I think he looks like Spencer’s brother Michael xx,” one fan replied.

“Such a gorgeous boy!! Happy Birthday Otto,” another commented.

“Happy birthday little dude. What a beautiful family you have,” a third fan added.

In September of last year, Vogue revealed that Otto had unintentionally been christened into the Catholic church.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show, the Irish model explained: “Two of my kids are Protestant and one is Catholic, which I actually didn’t know. My mother-in-law, she organised the first two christenings and I organised the last one. So, we’ve got a very mixed household.”

Recalling Otto’s baptism in November 2022, Vogue shared further: “I only found out when we were in the church and the priest held the baby up and said, ‘Welcome to the Catholic church.’ Spenny looked at me, like, ‘What?’”