Vogue Williams launches three NEW Face Tanning Serums.

Take your tanning to the next level with Bare by Vogue William’s NEW Face Tanning Serums. It's self-tan and skincare all-in-one. This product has been specifically created with the face in mind and offers the perfect hybrid of a truly efficacious skincare serum, paired with sunless tan, to deliver the ultimate glow. The nourishing serum comes in three buildable shades – Light, Medium & Dark – to suit all skin tones and develops into a sun-kissed glow in 4 – 8 hours. Packed full of skin-boosting ingredients to deeply nourish the complexion this serum leaves you with a natural-looking, bronzed glow. A must-have for glow-getters. Get ready for golden hour.

The lightweight formula, formulated with skin-loving super-food ingredients, blends easily into the skin to instantly soften and hydrate, all while creating a buildable just-back-from-holidays glow. Saturated with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, this serum draws moisture into the skin, deeply penetrating the pores with intense hydration and helps to even skin tone and minimize the appearance of pigmentation. Apply 1-2 pumps to the face and décolleté in the morning or evening, massaging into skin with circular motions, avoiding eyes & washing hands after use.

This super-serum delivers an instant wave of nourishing hydration thanks to it’s skin-loving superfood ingredients, including:

Carrot Extract – Helps to soothe dry, parched skin

Hydrolysed Sesame Protein – Provides moisture and helps to improve the skin’s appearance

Oat Lipids – Balances the skin’s natural lipids and protects the skin barrier

Vitamin E – A powerful antioxidant that helps protect the skin from free radical damage, and environmental pollution

Pomegranate Extract – Natural astringent to help protect skin against the environment and free radical damage

Peptide Complex – Smoothes & softens the skin, and helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines

"I am a true skin nerd, and so when it comes to developing new product formulas, we always strive to ensure they deliver more than just a surface-level glow. Our new Tanning Serum is packed full of phenomenal skin-loving ingredients that will leave your skin feeling nourished and looking hydrated, plump and refreshed. It’s honestly been my holy grail the last few months. I am so excited that you can finally get your hands on it and I really hope you love it as much as I do. We're making this the summer of low maintenance! We’ve learned a little something about our #BareBabes over the years – the easiest way to look and feel fabulous is by simply being yourself. We’ve been inspired by our customers' imagination, individuality and personal style! So go #Barefaced this summer with the new Face Tanning Serum and let your personal style shine through!"

Vogue Williams.

Available on barebyvogue.com and in stockists nationwide now.