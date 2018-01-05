Vogue Williams’ appearance on Celebrity Mastermind was trashed

The Kardashian family have been part of our pop cultural landscape for more than a decade.

Love them or loathe them, you cannot deny the impact they have had on various industries; from entertainment and tech to cosmetic and fashion, since the launch of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007.

However, it seems an interest in the Kardashian phenomenon wasn't considered high-brow enough for many Celebrity Mastermind viewers this week who slammed Vogue Williams' choice of specialist subject.

Taking to the hot seat in the charity version of the iconic quiz show, Vogue, who has a degree in Construction design and management and quantitative surveying, had her knowledge of Kim Kardashian put to the test, and viewers were far from impressed.

Taking to Twitter, members of the public questioned both the topic and Vogue's poor performance in the General Knowledge segment of the show in a thread which makes for pretty awkward reading.

Vogue Williams knows a lot about Kim Kardashian and diddly squat about everything else. Got 10 points in her chosen specialised subject and one in the general knowledge round #celebritymastermind — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) January 4, 2018

I’m applying to be on #celebritymastermind . My specialist subject is ‘the contents of my bathroom cabinet.’ I hope that’s not too highbrow. — Miss Smith (@HeyMissSmith) January 4, 2018

If U scooped out Vogue’s brain & put it in a hazelnut shell it would still rattle. #celebritymastermind — Tom Tank (@UpYerBums) January 4, 2018

#celebritymastermind I'm shocked and stunned* that the woman who answered the Kim Kardashian questions then went one to score one point in the general knowledge round . *not in the slightest #thickaspigshit — Tracey McKenna (@TrMck) January 4, 2018

Don’t know who the hell Vogue Williams is but I think we all knew how it would pan out once we knew kim kardashian was her specialist subject. Dense. #celebritymastermind — Tom (@E_H_Tom) January 4, 2018

How can someone’s specialist subject be Kim Kardashian, dear god the BBC are plumbing new depths for contestants#celebritymastermind — Jen Farrow (@Jenfarrow1) January 4, 2018

You know it's #CelebrityMastermind when one of the specialist subjects is Kim Kardashian. Oh dear. — Sandra Ireland (@22_ireland) January 4, 2018