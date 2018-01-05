SHEmazing!
Vogue Williams’ appearance on Celebrity Mastermind was trashed

The Kardashian family have been part of our pop cultural landscape for more than a decade.

Love them or loathe them, you cannot deny the impact they have had on various industries; from entertainment and tech to cosmetic and fashion, since the launch of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007.

However, it seems an interest in the Kardashian phenomenon wasn't considered high-brow enough for many Celebrity Mastermind viewers this week who slammed Vogue Williams' choice of specialist subject.

Taking to the hot seat in the charity version of the iconic quiz show, Vogue, who has a degree in Construction design and management and quantitative surveying, had her knowledge of Kim Kardashian put to the test, and viewers were far from impressed.

Taking to Twitter, members of the public questioned both the topic and Vogue's poor performance in the General Knowledge segment of the show in a thread which makes for pretty awkward reading.

We mean, take a look at this…

