Visitors not allowed in Waterford Hospital due to ‘infection outbreak’

University Hospital Waterford have announced they have closed their doors to visitors due to ‘an outbreak’.

The hospital released a statement online telling the public about the visitor ban and sharing how certain people will still be able to visit their loved ones in exceptional circumstances.

The statement reads, “UHW is now closed to all visitors due to an outbreak. Visiting can be arranged by contacting the relevant Ward Manager for exceptional circumstances such as critically ill patients, children or those who require special assistance. Thank you for your cooperation”.

Waterford Hospital has said that any visitors that go to the hospital must wear surgical face masks that cover the mouth and nose to stop the spread of the infection.

The infection outbreak affects the entire hospital but has only had a direct impact on three of the hospital’s wards.

A spokesperson explained, “Due to an infection outbreak and on the advice of the Hospital Outbreak Control Team, Management at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) wishes to advise that visiting has been suspended, effective from, Wednesday 22nd March 2023”.

“While the outbreak affects the whole hospital, it has a direct impact on three wards. All visiting arrangements will be reviewed on a daily basis”.

They added, “The exception to this will be visiting for compassionate reasons – where this is necessary visits must be arranged with the Nurse in Charge of the ward by contacting the relevant ward manager”.

“Visitors must wear a surgical facemask while in the hospital which covers the mouth and nose at all times. Visiting may be further suspended during periods of Outbreak to minimise transmission of infection”.

This outbreak come just weeks after many people were transferred to Waterford Hospital from Wexford Hospital following a fire, where over 200 patients had to be evacuated.