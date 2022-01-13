Vigils to be held across the country in memory of Ashling Murphy

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about the fatal assault of talented trad musician Ashling Murphy to come forward. Ms. Murphy was exercising along the recreational route after a day's teaching at Durrow National School. It is understood that National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) counsellors are attending the school today.

While the community of Tullamore mourns the loss of one of its own, with candles and flowers carpeting the bank of the Grand Canal close to where Ashling Murphy was killed, women throughout Ireland are reacting in shock and grief.

In Cork city, a walk will take place to honour the memory of Ms Murphy with people being encouraged to meet at 9.30am at the Atlantic Pond (Páirc Uí Chaoimh side) and loop back along the Marina.

We are all deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Ashling Murphy. Join us this Saturday in Cork city to walk in her memory. It is time for change, make the streets safe! 9.30am at the Atlantic Pond ( Páirc Uí Chaoimh side) and loop back along the Marina. #aislingmurphy pic.twitter.com/SEIm3hn2N0 — Susan Huggins (@s_shuggs) January 13, 2022

The National Women's Council of Ireland will be holding a vigil for the 23-year-old teacher outside Dáil Éireann tomorrow Friday 14th January.

From 4-5pm tomorrow in Dublin, the NWCI has encouraged people to bring flowers and candles while wearing face masks gathering in a socially distanced manner, to remember Ms Murphy.

In Galway, Comhaltas na Mac Linn at NUIG will be holding a vigil in Eyre Square tonight at 6pm.

Candle Lit Vigil We will be holding a candle lit vigil from 6pm tonight at the fountain in Eyre Square against gender based violence and in memory of Ashling Murphy from Tullamore. Please join us if you can #EndGenderBasedViolence #Galway pic.twitter.com/YOZaL58pAt — Comhaltas na Mac Léinn, OÉ Gaillimh (@NUIGSU) January 13, 2022

In Limerick, Councillor Elisa O'Donovan has said a vigil will take place on Friday January 14 "to remember her and all who have died by gender-based violence."

In memory of Aisling Murphy there will be a vigil tomorrow at 6pm in Arthur’s Quay Park to remember her and all who have died by gender-based violence. Please wear a mask and bring a candle pic.twitter.com/Yojn9Ea3E7 — Cllr Elisa O'Donovan (@elisaodonovan) January 13, 2022

Those wishing to attend are to meet on Friday at 6pm at Arthur's Quay Park in the city and are asked to wear a face mask and bring a candle.