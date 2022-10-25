VIDEO: Jorgie Porter showcases stunning baby shower

Jorgie Porter is nearing the end of her pregnancy, and she has been celebrating in style!

The former Hollyoaks actress hosted a glorious baby shower over the weekend, to celebrate her incoming first child with her fiancé, Ollie Piotrowski.

Since her glamorous shower, Jorgie has now been sharing glimpses of her special day with her 720K Instagram followers.

This afternoon, Jorgie posted a video montage of the events of her shower. The video showcases the 34-year-old greeting her guests as she arrived at the venue.

The venue itself was beautifully decorated with army green and white balloons, a light-up sign that said ‘Oh Baby’, and Jorgie’s name spelled out in light-up blocked letters.

The guests were able to enjoy fun activities such as baby games, a photo machine, and devouring the delicious-looking food, drinks and cake.

“A whirlwind few days but I keep looking at pictures from my baby shower and wanted to share”, Jorgie wrote in her caption to her followers.

Jorgie went on to thank the organisers of her event and her loved ones for coming.

“So many of our beautiful baby bits were brought & set up to surprise me! I think my mum is even more excited than me to push the pram,” she joked, referencing a gorgeous new pram that she was gifted during her baby shower.

“For those asking I will share more on stories once I’m back from London”, she promised.

Since posting her behind-the-scenes video of her shower, Jorgie has been inundated with comments from followers expressing their amazement and congratulations.

“Owwww gorgeous gorgeous, so sad I missed it”, wrote fellow Hollyoaks star Anna Shaffer.

“it all looks so beautiful!!”, penned one fan.

“This is so cute”, commented another.

Jorgie and Ollie revealed in June of this year that they are expecting their first child together, after suffering from numerous devastating miscarriages. The couple are expected to become parents in December.

We couldn’t be more excited for the pair of them!