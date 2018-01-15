Victoria’s Secret model hits back at magazine that body-shamed her
If you've ever watched a Victoria's Secret fashion show, you'll know that the models who walk the runway are pretty much the textbook definition of the 'perfect' female physique.
However, it seems that even they are not immune to the brutal and cut-throat ways the fashion industry can body-shame women.
Model Nina Agdal has hit back at a magazine after being dropped from a cover shoot for not being thin enough.
The 25-year-old shared an image from the unnamed publication with her 1.5 million Instagram followers over the weekend, revealing how she had been cut from a fashion shoot because her look “deviated” from her portfolio.
“Today, I’m disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry,” she captioned the image which shows her standing topless, covering her breasts with her left arm.
She goes onto explain how she received an “unapologetic” email concluding that the the cover shoot would not be published because it “did not reflect well” on her talent.
“The publisher claimed my look deviated from my portfolio and that I did not fit into the (sample size) samples, which is completely false,” she claimed.
Today, I’m disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry. A few months ago, I agreed to shoot with a creative team I believed in and was excited to collaborate with. When my agent received an unapologetic email concluding they would not run my cover/story because it “did not reflect well on my talent” and “did not fit their market,” the publisher claimed my look deviated from my portfolio and that I did not fit into the (sample size) samples, which is completely false. If anyone has any interest in me, they know I am not an average model body – I have an athletic build and healthy curves. After a tough year of taking a step back from the insensitive and unrealistic pressures of this industry and dealing with paralyzing social anxiety, I walked into that shoot as a 25 year old WOMAN feeling more comfortable in my own skin and healthier than ever before. Some days I’m a sample size, some days I’m a size 4, some a 6. I am not built as a runway model and have never been stick thin. Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane. I am proud to say that my body has evolved from when I started this crazy ride as a 16 year old GIRL with unhealthy and insufficient eating habits. So, shame on you and thank you to the publisher for reaffirming how important it is to live your truth and say it out loud, no matter who you are or what size. I decided to release an image to draw awareness and support of an issue that's bigger than just myself and affects so many people not just in the fashion industry, but in general, with the goal of bringing women from all over together in a celebration of our bodies. Let's find ways to build each other up instead of constantly finding ways to tear each other down. #bodyshaming #bodyimage #selfimage #dietculture #mybodymybusiness
The model, who has worked with likes of Sports Illustrated and Maxium, went on to share details of her struggle with “paralysing social anxiety,” explaining her decision to “step back from the insensitive and unrealistic pressures” of the industry.
However, she did say that she now feels “healthier than ever before,” and is proud to have overcome her “unhealthy and insufficient eating habits”.
“Some days I’m a sample size, some days I’m a size 4, some a 6. I am not built as a runway model and have never been stick thin,” she writes.
“Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane.”
She finished the inspirational post by saying how she hopes her story will help other women who may be struggling with body positivity.
“Let's find ways to build each other up instead of constantly finding ways to tear each other.”
We couldn't agree more!