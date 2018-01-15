Victoria’s Secret model hits back at magazine that body-shamed her

If you've ever watched a Victoria's Secret fashion show, you'll know that the models who walk the runway are pretty much the textbook definition of the 'perfect' female physique.

However, it seems that even they are not immune to the brutal and cut-throat ways the fashion industry can body-shame women.

Model Nina Agdal has hit back at a magazine after being dropped from a cover shoot for not being thin enough.

Weekend attire A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

The 25-year-old shared an image from the unnamed publication with her 1.5 million Instagram followers over the weekend, revealing how she had been cut from a fashion shoot because her look “deviated” from her portfolio.

“Today, I’m disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry,” she captioned the image which shows her standing topless, covering her breasts with her left arm.

She goes onto explain how she received an “unapologetic” email concluding that the the cover shoot would not be published because it “did not reflect well” on her talent.

“The publisher claimed my look deviated from my portfolio and that I did not fit into the (sample size) samples, which is completely false,” she claimed.

The model, who has worked with likes of Sports Illustrated and Maxium, went on to share details of her struggle with “paralysing social anxiety,” explaining her decision to “step back from the insensitive and unrealistic pressures” of the industry.

However, she did say that she now feels “healthier than ever before,” and is proud to have overcome her “unhealthy and insufficient eating habits”.

“Some days I’m a sample size, some days I’m a size 4, some a 6. I am not built as a runway model and have never been stick thin,” she writes.

“Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane.”

Obviously having the worst time ever x 2 A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Dec 27, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

She finished the inspirational post by saying how she hopes her story will help other women who may be struggling with body positivity.

“Let's find ways to build each other up instead of constantly finding ways to tear each other.”

We couldn't agree more!