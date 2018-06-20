Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel welcomes baby no 2

Congratulations are in order! Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel just welcomed her second child, a baby boy.

She and fiancé Hermann Nicoli are also parents to son Anacã, who will be two in October.

The 29-year-old announced the arrival of her precious bundle of joy via Instagram – complete with a photo of his adorable little face

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jun 19, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

"Thank you so much for all the well wishes…" she wrote in the caption.

"Our little man was born this morning at home and he couldn’t be more perfect."

The South African supermodel also shared a tender photo of her hand holding her youngest child's, with the word 'Blessed' written on her Insta story.

Picture via Instagram

Candice's fans celebrated her son's arrival with plenty of heartwarming messages on social media.

"Congrats," one person commented on Instagram, "He looks so much like you!