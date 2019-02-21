Victoria Secret model Lily Aldridge reveals her son’s adorable name

Victoria Secret model Lily Aldridge has revealed the name of her second child. The mum-of-two gave birth to a baby boy on January 29, 2019.

She took to Instagram to reveal his name and we love it.

Lily posted a photo of her baby boy’s footprints and captioned it, “Winsdton Roy Followill.”

The name Winston is of English origin. It means “wine’s town”. It is currently the #405 most popular baby boys name, according to NameBerry.

Winston is Lily and her husband Caleb Followill’s second child. The parents welcomed their first daughter Dixie on June 21, 2012.

There’s no doubt Dixie will be the best big sister to little Winston.

Lily and the Kings of Leon frontman first met at a music festival in 2007. The lovebirds tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calinfornia in 2011.

Fans took to social media to congratulate Lily and Caleb on the arrival of their second child.

One wrote: “Congratulations to you all on your new family member. Well done Lily labour is beastly, I did it three times. Enjoy your children, my youngest daughter is almost 13, they will be leaving home before I know it. Grab every moment you can.”

“How blessed you both are! A perfect little boy to add to your family! Congratulations to you both and for Dixie on her baby brother!” another said.

We are overjoyed for Lily and Caleb. What a wonderful time for the family.