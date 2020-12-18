Victoria Beckham shares chaotic BTS video for family Christmas card

Mum-of-four Victoria Beckham has shared an absolutely hilarious behind-the-scenes video, showing us the chaotic nature of what it was really like trying to take the perfect family photo for their annual Christmas card, and it has us in stitches!

The 46-year-old fashion designer is a proud mum to her three boys, 21-year-old Brooklyn, 18-year-old Romeo, 15-year-old Cruz, and her nine-year-old daughter Harper, all of whom she shares with famous footballer, David Beckham.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, Victoria shared some behind-the-scenes footage of her trying to herd her four children and three dogs in front of their towering Christmas tree, in the efforts of taking a nice festive photo.

It appears Posh Spice’s family life is a lot more normal than you would think. She starts off the video by asking Brooklyn if he’s sure he doesn’t want to put on a pair of trousers instead of his comfy grey cotton shorts, to which his obvious response is no.

She then examines the rest of her children’s outfits, noting that Cruz’s Borat Christmas jumper fits his personality nicely.

However, the kids start to get restless before they’ve even begun, with Harper commenting that it looks like a very sad Christmas, to which an anxious Victoria says, “It’s not a very sad Christmas, it’s a lovely Christmas!”

Meanwhile her three little dogs are running around rampantly, until Victoria barks, “Pick up a dog!”

Victoria captions this perfect video by writing, “The making of… never work with kids or animals!! Love you @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

We must say, we quite enjoyed watching this very relatable snippet into Posh and Becks’ family life, and it seems so did everyone else.

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton found the video absolutely hilarious, commenting, “Laughed out loud!!!”. Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon exclaimed, “This is MY LIFE !!!”

Thank you to the Beckams, for giving us quite a chuckle on this dreary morning.