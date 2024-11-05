Victoria Beckham shares candid insight into life in the public eye

Victoria Beckham has been sharing an insight into life in the public eye.

The Spice Girls band member spoke about scrutiny from the public she and her footballer husband David Beckham have received over the years.

Admitting there were feelings of either ‘sinking or swimming’ for her and David due to public criticisms, Victoria has now revealed she’s ‘too busy’ to worry about how she’s portrayed in the media.

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Victoria reflected back to a particularly tough time for her and David after the 1998 World Cup where England, whom David was playing for at the time, lost to Argentina.

“I mean, when it happened, David was the same age that Romeo is now. That’s a lot for a 22-year-old. When you’re in it, there’s that sink-or-swim feeling, and you just get on with it”.

“And we had each other, and the rest is history. But the thought of my Romeo having to go through it… I don’t know how he would handle that. I don’t know how anyone would handle that. But we didn’t have a choice”.

“You have to go through those times to make you, ultimately, who you are”.

Opening up about how her life in the public has changed as she’s grown older, the fashion designer went on to confess, “We’ve kind of figured out how to be quite discreet, which is just how we want to conduct our lives right now”.

“I suppose it used to be fun to go out and be chased by paparazzi walking down Bond Street – and you would dress knowing you were going to get that. I don’t want that any more”.

The mum-of-four then insisted that she no longer pays attention to judgement online or what is written about her in the press anymore as she explained, “I’ve been doing this too long. I suppose I did when I was growing up but, nowadays, there’s just too much going on; too busy; too many kids to worry about”.

Victoria, who celebrated her 50th birthday in April of this year, went on to admit, “I woke up at 50, and I gave a sh*t less”.