Victoria Beckham shares brilliant clip of son Cruz singing

Cruz Beckham is turning 18 years old!

The aspiring singer and youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham is already celebrating his 18th birthday today- where has the time gone?

Cruz’s mum and dad have marked the special day by honouring their son with a sweet birthday tribute on social media.

The couple shared the same clip to each of their Instagram accounts set to Beyoncé’s song Love on Top. The video is made up of a compilation of Cruz over the years, as well as some snippets of his impressive singing voice.

The adorable post includes a young Cruz playing in the sea, dressed as Elvis and doing cartwheels. The video ends on a shot of Cruz performing Cups.

David captioned the post to his 77.6M Instagram followers, “Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy. To the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart x”.

“We are so proud of you and we love you so much Cruzie”, the 47-year-old lovingly added.

Posh Spice shared the video to her 30.5M Instagram followers along with the caption, “Happy Birthday Cruzie!!".

"We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become. You are our everything. Happy 18th superstar”.

Many of the famous family’s fans headed to the comments to wish Cruz well on his big day.

David, Victoria, their daughter Harper, and Cruz are just home from a lavish ski trip where they enjoyed their trip skiing and snowboarding on the Alps.

As well as being proud parents to 18-year-old Cruz, David and Victoria share 23-year-old Brooklyn, 20-year-old Romeo and 11-year-old Harper together.