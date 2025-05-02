Victoria Beckham posts sweet video to mark David Beckham’s 50th birthday

It’s David Beckham’s birthday!

Today (May 2), the retired football star is celebrating his 50th birthday.

In honour of the milestone occasion, David’s wife, Spice Girls hitmaker Victoria Beckham, has taken the opportunity to express her adoration for him.

Earlier today, Victoria – who shares sons Brooklyn (26), Romeo (22), Cruz (20), and 13-year-old daughter Harper with David – took to Instagram to share a video montage of her husband’s life so far.

The sweet video begins with a clip of a younger Harper exclaiming: “There’s only one David Beckham!” Later in the montage, Victoria chose to include moments from David’s career at Manchester United, snippets from family holidays, and bonding with his four kids.

“When I look at this video, I think, ‘Wow… how lucky am I!!’ proud wife Victoria penned at the beginning of her caption.

“You’re everything I could have dreamed of and more. Happy 50th @davidbeckham!!!” the 51-year-old continued.

“I love you and our beautiful family endlessly. You complete me xxx,” Victoria added sweetly.

Following Victoria’s heartwarming tribute, many of the Beckhams’ fans have since been expressing their own 50th birthday wishes to David.

“Best thing I’ve seen on the internet today! Happy 50th David,” one follower replied.

“Fantastic video Victoria, happy birthday David I’m sure your beautiful family will spoil you,” another commented.

“You two are so cute, have the best day together,” a third fan gushed.

Ahead of his 50th birthday, David spoke to Men’s Health in February and was quizzed about whether or not he was feeling apprehensive about the milestone.

“Doesn’t bother me one bit. People are asking me about it gently, like it should be a big issue. It’s not something that I’m worried about, as long as I’m fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that’s all I care about,” he explained.

“I’m really happy. I’ve got the business and an amazing family. My kids are working hard and they’ve all got passions – that’s what’s important to me,” David stated further.