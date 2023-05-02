Victoria Beckham pens sweet message for husband David’s birthday

Victoria Beckham is celebrating her husband David turning 48 years old today.

The Spice Girl decided to mark the special day by posting a collection of adorable photos of David and their family over the years.

Sharing the snaps to her 30.8M Instagram followers, Victoria penned a heartfelt tribute to her hubby in the post's caption.

The short but sweet message reads, “Happy Birthday @DavidBeckham we love you sooooo much xxxxx The most amazing husband and incredible daddy. You are our everything”.

Victoria also delighted fans by sharing a topless picture of David and jokingly wrote, “Let’s all celebrate @davidbeckham !! You’re welcome!”, alongside a laughing emoji.

In the pic, the birthday boy is taking a dip outside in his Calvin Kleins and a beanie, with his numerous tattoos on display.

Many fans of the football star headed to the comments of both posts to wish him a happy birthday and to thank Victoria for the cheeky snap of him.

Beckham’s sons also headed to Instagram to send how birthday messages along with throwback photos of them together.

20-year-old Romeo shared a picture of the father-son duo on the football pitch and said, “Happy birthday old man love you so much”.

Cruz, 18, penned, “Happy birthday old man. You inspire me every day”, on a picture of the pair at the beach at sunset.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, Victoria revealed David has had two birthday cakes so far, one being an iced white cake with plenty of candles on top, while the second is a cheesecake that the couple are enjoying at a restaurant.

As well as being proud parents to Romeo and Cruz, the lovebirds share 24-year-old Brooklyn and 11-year-old Harper.