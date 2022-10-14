Victoria Beckham explains why she got tattoo tribute to David removed

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has set the record straight about her tattoo tribute for her husband David, after many people were speculating that she'd had it removed because the couple were splitting.

David is, of course, known for his vast amount of tattoos all over his body, with his son's following suit, while Victoria only had a handful on her wrists and on the back on her neck.

Speaking on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Posh Spice revealed that the couple were not in fact breaking up, but she just doesn’t think the tattoo of her husband’s initials on her wrist looks that nice anymore, so she wanted it removed.

Victoria explained, “I had these tattoos a long, long time ago, and they just weren’t particularly delicate- not very nice anymore”.

“My husband had so many gorgeous tattoos, and the children do and they’re very fine and they’ve had them created by the most phenomenal artists”.

The former Spice Girl continued, “But mine were just a little bit thick, and they were bleeding a little bit and just not looking as pretty".

"It was a little bit of a cleanse, yeah, they started to bleed and go almost like a bluey colour, so they just didn’t look so nice”.

The 48-year-old added, “It doesn’t mean anything more than that! I think that the media were starting to speculate, ‘Was I leaving my husband?’. No, I was just a bit sick of the tattoo, it’s as simple as that!”.

Victoria and David have been married for 23 years, after tying the knot at Luttrellstown Castle, on the outskirts of Dublin in 1999. Since their relationship began, David has had multiple tattoos designed on his body in tribute to his wife, including her name and important dates from their time together.

The couple went on to have four children together- 23-year-old Brooklyn, 20-year-old Romeo, 17-year-old Cruz and 11-year-old Harper.