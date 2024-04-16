Victoria Beckham admits she’s ‘content’ ahead of 50th birthday

Victoria Beckham has been opening up about turning 50 years old.

The Spice Girls member will be celebrating her 50th birthday tomorrow, April 17, and has been reflecting on her life over the past five decades ahead of the big day.

Revealing that she ‘feels so incredibly blessed’ to be turning 50, Victoria shared an insight into being content as she reaches this milestone day.

While sharing a photo of herself dressed in a black suit from her own clothing brand to her 32.8M Instagram followers, Beckham spoke about her accomplishments in life.

In the caption of the post, she penned, “As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone. Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content. Not just of where I am as a woman, but of how far my fashion and beauty brands have come”.

“My ambition was always to empower women and make them feel like the best version of themselves. To me, that meant trusting my instinct and never compromising on my creative vision”.

Victoria continued, “I believe that you can be many things. A pop star, a mother, a wife, a designer… My passion has always been to dream big, then dream even bigger! Believe in yourself first — everyone else will follow”.

“And if you’re really lucky, you’ll find someone who believes in you even more than you do. @DavidBeckham, I’m forever grateful for your unconditional love and support, and for our beautiful children. @BrooklynPeltzBeckham, @RomeoBeckham, @CruzBeckham, #HarperSeven, you complete me. I’m so proud, so in awe of the kind, hard-working, talented individuals you are all becoming”.

The fashion designer closed off by thanking her friends and family, including her parents, by saying, “So, here’s to doing more of what I love with the people I love. I’m so thankful for my family, my friends, and my incredible team! This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and I’m only just getting started. Mummy and daddy, I love you. Kisses Victoria xx”.

Many fans and famous faces alike flooded the comments with supportive messages and birthday wishes for Victoria.

Former supermodel Cindy Crawford wrote, “Beautiful inside and out at every age! Happy birthday!”.

“Gorgeous!”, said Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria, while stylist Alastair McKimm added, “Definition of icon”.