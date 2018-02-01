Jackson and Olding trial: Victim details alleged sexual assault

Trigger Warning: This article contains descriptions of rape and sexual assault.

The trial of Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding continues today.

The men, aged 24 and 26, are accused of raping and sexually assaulting a then 19-year-old at a Belfast residence in 2016.

Both men deny the charges against them.

A third man faces a sexual offence charge and a fourth is to be charged with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Yesterday, the alleged victim gave an account of her experience at the hands of the sportsmen.

She claimed that she was forced to perform oral sex on one man while being raped by the other simultaneously, and that she was raped by both men in turn.

Giving evidence behind a screen, the alleged victim broke down while giving her testimony, according to The Journal.

She also claims she was left with injuries following the alleged attack.

When asked why she was now coming forward with her claims, she said: 'Because the more I thought about it… Rape is a game of power and control.'

'They rely on your silence, and you take the power back over the situation when you actually do something about it.'

The trial will continue today, and the alleged victim will be cross examined.