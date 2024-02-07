Vicky Pattison unveils sweet Valentine’s gift for fiancé Ercan

Vicky Pattison has revealed her adorable Valentine’s Day present for her fiancé!

The former Geordie Shore star is currently engaged to The Only Way Is Essex alum Ercan Ramadan.

The couple first started dating in early 2019, before getting engaged in Dubai in February 2022. Vicky and Ercan are currently planning their nuptials, and the pair are due to tie the knot later this year.

Ahead of their big day, Vicky has now delighted her fans by showcasing a sweet gift that she has organised for Valentine’s Day.

On her Instagram page, the 36-year-old posted a short video to display her custom present. In honour of February 14, Vicky organised an artist to create a paper Polaroid camera, including a strip of three illustrated photographs of the couple.

“Happy Early Valentines Day @ercan_ram..,” she gushed at the beginning of her caption, before going on to explain the meaning behind her idea.

“I wasn't meant to show Erc this until next week, but when it got delivered I just totally lost my mind.. it is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen!!! Thankyou @lucyclaireillustration.. I've been a fan of your work for years but to have an original is just so special to me,” Vicky penned.

On her Instagram stories, the former I’m A Celebrity winner went on to share the original copies of the three snaps included in her present to Ercan.

“So these are the pictures that I gave @lucyclaireillustration and she created the camera with the snapshots of our relationship,” she explained.

“Our first date, our engagement and our little family. Honestly, I’m in love,” she exclaimed further.

Many fans have since taken to the comments section of Vicky’s post to share their thoughts on her special present idea.

“Oh my god this is the cutest,” one follower replied.

“This is beautiful and so meaningful x,” another wrote.

“Omg!! I teared up watching this. What a beautiful idea,” a third fan added.