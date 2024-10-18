Vicky Pattison speaks out after release of latest reality TV show

Vicky Pattison has reached out to fans following the release of her latest reality TV show.

The former Geordie Shore star’s programme, My Big Fat Geordie Wedding, tells the story of Vicky and Ercan’s big day as they tied the knot in London in August before heading to Puglia, Italy, for a second celebration.

Now that the two-part series has aired on Channel 4, Vicky has spoken out about the positive reception the show received.

Opening up to her 5.5M followers on her Instagram Stories, Vicky admitted that she and Ercan were originally ‘nervous’ to share an insight into their wedding, but are now glad they did.

The 36-year-old wrote, “Guys, just wanted to say a huge Thankyou to everyone for the gorgeous reaction to 'My Big Fat Geordie Wedding.’”.

“You've all been so lovely and complimentary and we're so grateful! It's so scary sharing something so personal and special and I'd be lying if I said we weren't abit nervous before it went out…”.

Pattison went on to confess, “But I'm thrilled we decided to share.. it feels like you all came to our wedding now and after the kindness and support you've shown me and @ercan_ram over the years it felt like you all deserved to be there”.

Vicky previously penned a heartfelt tribute online earlier this week to thank viewers for their support.

Alongside a gorgeous wedding photo, complete with fireworks in the background, Vicky explained, “Just a little message from my husband and I. To everyone who has watched 'My Big Fat Geordie Wedding' tonight and plans to watch it and has supported us- we wanted to say… Thankyou”.

“Making the decision to let @channel4 film the most special time of our lives wasn't one we made easily- but more than anything I wanted to show the real us and we really wanted to show our children in years time THE BEST WEDDING VIDEO EVER”.

Vicky continued, “And just a little note from me, I also wanted to show all the gorgeous women who haven't had the best of luck in love- that there is hope. After all my broken hearts and everything I went through… There was @ercan_ram and your ercan's are out there too”.