Vicky Pattison shares update on wedding planning with fiancé Ercan

Vicky Pattison has been sharing an insight into how her wedding planning is going with her fiancé Ercan Ramadan.

The former Geordie Shore star and her partner will be getting married in September of this year. The pair got engaged during a romantic holiday in Dubai in February 2022.

In a new update on how organising their big day is going, Vicky has revealed she’s ‘loving’ getting to plan her wedding but is also ‘panicking’.

While speaking to Heatworld, Pattison discussed what ‘type of bride’ she thinks she’ll be and opened up about budgeting.

Vicky admitted, “I flip-flop between absolutely loving it and panicking. I’m so excited that I finally get to marry the man of my dreams, because it’s been a long time coming. Not for a lack of trying, I might add!”.

“I’ll be like, “Oh my gosh, this is going to be so beautiful. Our family and friends are going to get to see this next chapter for us”.

The winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here went on to say, “But then I’m like, ‘How the f**king f**k am I going to f**king pay for this?’. Other brides have said that you have to accept that budgets are a guideline and things do get out of control”.

“The problem is, it turns out that Ercan is a little bit of a princess, as well, so no one is reining me in when I’m like, ‘Can we try to get Gabrielle to perform?’”.

Vicky also went on to discuss what ‘type of bride’ she’s going to be and spoke out about self-acceptance.

“I could spend this year obsessing over being the smallest I could possibly be to fit into my wedding dress. Or I could go on a hen do with my friends and eat and drink whatever I want and go cake tasting with Erc and have a great time”.

“I absolutely know the type of bride I’m going to be – all boobs, bum and wedding cake”.

Earlier this year, Vicky announced that she and Ercan would be getting married in Puglia, Italy, when showcasing their stunning wedding invitations.