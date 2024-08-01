Vicky Pattison shares insight into new sustainable fashion TV show

Vicky Pattison has shared details about her latest TV venture.

The former Geordie Shore star is set to host a new sustainable fashion transformation show called Second Hand Showdown.

While opening up about the new presenting gig, Vicky shared her excitement to be part of the programme and revealed what viewers can expect when it lands on E4 on August 12.

On Instagram, Pattison showcased a collection of behind-the-scenes snaps from when she filmed the show.

She captioned the post, “THE NEWS IS FINALLY OUT!!!! I’m hosting a brand new fashion transformation show on @e4grams with a TWIST… ALL the clothes are pre-loved! Thats right, we're sustainable queens now babyyyyy!”.

“And you’ll see it very soon – #SecondHandShowdown (obsessed with the name!!!!) will be on your screens on @e4grams from Monday 12 August…. Eeeekkkkk! So SOON!”.

“I adored filming this show!!! I met a gorgeous bunch of people who are all looking for a fresh look for some major life milestones. And they each get the help of the amazing stylists @thesabrinagrant and @joeybevan who go head-to-head to create a bespoke new style using only second-hand items. IT GETS TENSE!!!”.

The reality star added, “We laugh, we cry… we celebrate second hand style!!! It’s gonna be emotional! Can’t wait for you all to see it! Arghhhhh!!!! @vinted Who's excited to watch???”.

Sharing her excitement to be on the show, Vicky told Channel 4, “I am a big fan of pre-loved fashion and the way it allows me to express my personality through outfits, so this series was right up my street”.

“I’ve had a brilliant time working with Sabrina and Joey and all the team behind the scenes to prove that anyone can unleash their unique style through thoughtfully selected second-hand clothes”.

The official synopsis for the show reads, “Fronted by Vicky Pattison, the second series sees two guests eager for a bold new style enter the pre-loved pop up. Enter competing stylists Sabrina Grant and Joey Bevan who face the challenge of creating fresh looks, using only second-hand fashion”.

“However, after trying on all the outfits, each guest can only choose one stylists’ collection to keep – the other wardrobe will be relisted on Vinted so all items can find new homes. Will Joey or Sabrina win this pre-loved showdown?”.