Vicky Pattison shares huge update for upcoming wedding with Ercan

Vicky Pattison has shared an exciting wedding update.

The former Geordie Shore star is set to tie the knot to her fiancé Ercan Ramadan in September of this year.

The couple got engaged after Ercan proposed during a romantic holiday in Dubai in February 2022.

Now, Vicky has unveiled a huge wedding update to her fans as she showcases the beautiful invitations to her and Ercan’s big day.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old posted two photos of the stunning hand-painting invites to her 5.5M followers.

The invitations have ‘Puglia’ written on them to reveal exactly where in Italy Vicky and her husband-to-be will be saying ‘I do’.

They also showcase a gorgeous beach, towns and flowers, with personalised touches including the couple’s dogs.

Pattison captioned the post, “Our Wedding Invitations…I wanted to share these with you.. as they are potentially the most beautiful things I have ever seen and I am so so grateful to @zoebarkerdesign for bringing our vision to life”.

“I can't wait to be your wife @ercan_ram and to celebrate with all our gorgeous friends and family…”.

She added, “Thankyou @zoebarkerdesign for your stunning work! More over on my insta story for all you nosey Parker's”.

Vicky also shared a video of her opening an decorated envelope to reveal the bow-tied invitation inside of it on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote, “Thankyou @zoebarkerdesign.. We are so unbelievably grateful. You brought our vision to life and created something that surpassed our wildest expectations”.

“I can’t wait to be your life @ercan_ram”, the reality star sweetly added.

Last month, Vicky opened up about her excitement to marry Ercan in a heartwarming tribute on social media.

She admitted, “In around 9 months time I will become Mrs Pattison Ramadan… affectionately known as Vickster Patti-Ram & honestly I couldn't be more happy to be marrying the love of my life”.

“@ercan_ram, I've waited so long for you & for this but it was all 110% worth it… I'm so excited for this year… I can't believe my little dreams are finally coming true! Eeeeekkkkk”.