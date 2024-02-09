Vicky Pattison shares excitement over upcoming reality show role

Vicky Pattison is preparing to return to our screens.

The reality star, known for starring in Geordie Shore and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, has shared her excitement over a new show she’s starring in.

Vicky, along with The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks, Love Island’s Amber Gill and presenter Nick Grimshaw, are set to star in a unique Channel 4 reality programme.

The new eight-part show is titled Josh Must Win and promises to 'throw out the reality show rule book'.

Opening up about her new TV gig, Pattison took to Instagram to share her joy with her 5.5M followers.

The 36-year-old unveiled a photo of herself with Pete, Amber and Nick cheering at the camera.

She captioned the post, “I'M ON A BRAND NEW SHOW WITH THESE LEGENDS!!!! I don't think you're ready for this…”.

“Calling all reality TV fans… your new obsession is almost here!!! The four of us have all been tasked with one important secret mission that is set to change reality TV forever– Josh Must Win”.

Vicky added, “Myself, @p_wicks01 @amberrosegill and @nicholasgrimshaw teamed up to mix things up in this brand new series.. #JoshMustWin – coming soon to @E4Grams and to stream on @channel4”.

Pete also spoke out about the upcoming show to reveal, “Well this is DIFFERENT…Last year, @nicholasgrimshaw @vickypattison @amberrosegill and I changed the world of Reality TV. Brand new concept, brand new show and only one mission…JOSH MUST WIN”.

Grimshaw then released a statement on social media to explain, “So excited to say that I have a brand new show for you! Some time last year we spent time locked away working on a brand new experimental reality show tasked with just one simple mission – Josh Must Win”.

He added, “With no script and no plan this is like no show I’ve ever done before, we had so much fun and I just fell in love in with the whole thing, hopefully you will love it too”.

Sharing more information about the one-of-a-kind show, Channel 4 teased that the new series follows a cast who believe they’re taking part in a popularity contest style programme called The Favourite, hosted by Nick Grimshaw.

When in reality, while the contestants think they are battling it out to win a cash prize, none of them, including Josh, realise that Vicky, Pete and Amber are masterminding the game behind-the-scenes, ensuring Josh wins the show.