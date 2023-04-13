Vicky Pattison shares emotional update on fertility journey

Vicky Pattison has been brought to tears as she shares an update on her fertility journey.

The former Geordie Shore star first revealed she was starting the process of freezing her eggs at the end of last year, but due to finding a cyst on her ovary at the beginning of 2023, had to put the process on hold.

Now, Vicky has gotten emotional as she shares good news with her 5.3M Instagram followers.

The 35-year-old posted a collection of photos of herself including a snap of her smiling through tears and at a fertility clinic.

Pattison explained the next step in her journey to starting a family with her fiancé Ercan Ramadan in the caption of the post.

She wrote, “Today we got some good news…For those of you who've been following my egg freezing journey, you'll know that at the start of the year we had a bit of a set back in the form of an ovarian cyst. Meaning we couldn't move forward with the process until it was gone”.

“And then, at today's scan we found out that the cyst had gone and we are finally able to take our next steps to becoming parents one day”.

“I've been feeling absolutely every single emotion over the last couple of days and as you can imagine when I got the good news I was completely over the moon but now all the nerves and anxiety that I was running on have left my body… I'm just knackered”.

Vicky went on to explain she won’t be sharing many other details from the day. “So I'm not going to say too much else- I'm just going to curl up on the sofa with @ercan_ram and the lads and watch a nice film”.

“We're literally starting straight away and I'll do my best to be as honest and open as I can be with you all- but please bear with me- I don't know how this next couple of weeks will affect me and at times I might find it all abit overwhelming”.

The former reality TV star continued, “I just wanted to put this post up, as I've had so many lovely messages and I didn't want anyone to mistake my silence for bad news. We are happy, grateful and a little bit apprehensive but ultimately really excited to take these next steps towards growing our family together”.

“Sending you all loads of love. And to anyone else who isn't quite where they thought they'd be with their fertility journey I just wanted to send you love, light and positivity”.

She closed off by adding, “So proud of my little ovaries I could have burst. But instead I just cried in the toilet and filled my wee tube”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments of Vicky’s post to send supportive messages her way. Former TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou penned, “So happy for you”. “Awww amazing news”, added presenter Lisa Snowden.

Love Island star Alex George said, “Always wishing you well and sending love, amazing human”.