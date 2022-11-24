Vicky Pattison reveals why engagement party was originally cancelled

Vicky Pattison revealed that her engagement party was cancelled by the hotel she was planning to have it at after they discovered the party was for her.

The former Geordie Shore star was speaking to Kate Ferdinand on her podcast The Secret To… about their wilder days on reality TV shows and how much they have changed since those times.

She then shared the shocking story that the original hotel didn't want to host Vicky's party and explained that she and her fiancé had to find somewhere last minute at the height of wedding season.

“We had the engagement party in the summer and even though I absolutely loved it and I wouldn’t have changed a thing, girl, like it was amazing, even that was stressful”.

“We had it booked at this hotel in London, I’m not even bothered, I’m going to tell you where we had it. We had it booked at The Londoner and then they found out it was for us and said they didn’t want me to go”, she added giggling.

“How bad is that? They had it booked in for months, through the person who was planning it for us”.

Pattison continued, “We went to view it and they were really lovely, talking about signature cocktails and everything and we were going to rent this other space upstairs which was like their Japanese restaurant and then come downstairs to the ballroom for the nighttime”.

“Then literally my planner got a call like a week after they were like, ‘Oh sorry we’ve realised who it’s for and we don’t want the privacy of our guests compromised by them’”.

Former The Only Way is Essex star Kate was gobsmacked by what Vicky faced for such a huge event. "I don't even know what to say. I’m speechless”.

Vicky then explained that they had to find a new venue in a short amount of time as guests had already made travel plans “We were then faced with trying to find somewhere, central London, for an engagement party because all my mates had already booked their trains and that”.

“So we had to find somewhere that exact date in wedding season so we were s***ting ourselves but then we found somewhere miles better. We ended up having it at 14 Hills and I can’t tell you how perfect it was in the end”.

Vicky and her fiancé Ercan Ramadan got engaged in February while on a trip in Dubai and luckily held their engagement party in July after their venue mishap.