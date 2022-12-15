Vicky Pattison reveals she’s started the process of freezing her eggs

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has revealed that she has started her journey of freezing her eggs.

Vicky opened up about wanting to freeze her eggs because she feels she isn’t ready to have children right now, but doesn’t want to risk not having some eggs frozen if she can’t conceive naturally in the future.

Speaking on her podcast Vicky Pattison The Secret To… with Bianca Gascoigne, the 35-year-old announced, “Yesterday, me and Ercan went to start our egg freezing journey. It's been a long time coming and I've been saying I'm going to do it”.

“I think, if I'm honest with myself, the reason I've been putting it off is because I was waiting for this moment where I just felt we're actually ready to try and conceive naturally”.

“I just was waiting for that moment where I was like, ‘I've got a house and I love you Ercan, and we know we're going to be together, and I want to have a baby with you now’, and I was waiting for that to come. I wanted it to and it just didn't”.

The former reality TV star went on to say that she was speaking with her nurse about waiting for a ‘lightbulb moment’ of when she’d feel ready to have a baby.

That's what I was chatting to the nurse about. I said, ‘I kept waiting to just feel ready so I didn't have to do this, and it never came’”.

“And I realised if you keep waiting for that lightbulb moment where, ‘Oh yeah, I'm ready to be a mother’, you're going to potentially miss the opportunity to even freeze some good eggs”.

Vicky is currently engaged to her fiancé Ercan Ramadan. Ercan popped the big question to Vicky when the pair were on holiday in Dubai back in February. They celebrated their engagement with a lavish party in July surrounded by their friends and family.