Vicky Pattison reveals glimpse into joint ‘sten’ party with fiancé

Vicky Pattison has shared a glimpse into her hen party!

The former I’m A Celebrity winner is currently getting ready to marry her fiancé Ercan Ramadan this October.

Ahead of their big day, the couple are celebrating their nuptials with a joint stag and hen party in Dubai.

Earlier today, the bride-to-be took to social media to tease an insight into their stunning trip.

On her Instagram page, Vicky chose to post several snaps from the pair’s ‘sten’ party, including a sweet image of herself and Ercan sitting on a private yacht.

The ‘sten’ party photos showcase the couple having a white dress code for the occasion, with Vicky donning a personalised veil with the words ‘Mrs Patti-Ram To Be’.

Other touches to the party included a display of shots with the phrase: “They’re tying the knot, so let’s take a shot! Welcome to the sten do of Vicky and Ercan, the party starts here!”

“The Patti-Rams 2024…" Vicky gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“If we were to go home now, I would still consider this to be one of the the trips of my life!!! @djchriswright Thankyou so so much for organising the sten of a lifetime!! @ercan_ram and I are so grateful for your friendship,” the 36-year-old continued.

“And to all of our gorgeous family and friends- god, where do I begin… we just love you and are so happy you're here,” Vicky added.

Many of Vicky’s fellow famous faces have since been expressing their delight in her comments section.

“Have the best time!” commented TOWIE star Jess Wright.

“STEN DO….. love it,” replied former Countdown host Carol Vorderman.

“Wowwwwwwww, bring on the wedding,” added Vicky’s I’m A Celebrity co-star Ferne McCann.

Vicky and Ercan initially announced their engagement in February 2022, with TOWIE alum Ercan proposing during a romantic holiday in Dubai.

Vicky exclaimed on social media afterwards: “I choose you and I'll choose you over and over without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat… It'll always be you.”