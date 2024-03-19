Vicky Pattison recalls cruel trolling after freezing her eggs

Vicky Pattison has detailed some of the cruel trolling that she recently received, after choosing to freeze her eggs.

Last year, the former Geordie Shore star documented her experience with freezing her eggs. Vicky chose to undergo the process as she and her fiancé Ercan Ramadan are not ready to become parents.

At the time, the reality star chose to remain open with her online followers about her journey, with the majority sending her positive comments and support. However, Vicky has now revealed that she also received an overwhelming amount of cruel trolling.

Speaking to The Times, the 36-year-old was asked about her experience, which she continues to remain candid about.

“I was pumped full of synthetic hormones. I was feeling low. It was the last thing I needed,” she admitted.

“I had people saying I’m messing with nature. It’s unnatural what I’m doing, and if I haven’t found someone to have a baby with me maybe I should just give it up. You’ve got to assume those remarks are just designed to hurt,” Vicky continued.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner, who is due to tie the knot with Ercan in September after getting engaged in 2022, went on to note that she is still happy with her decision.

“Regardless of the statistics, I know I have done the right thing for myself, my relationship, and if everything goes to plan, my future family. I want to be the best mother I can be, and for that to be possible I need to be in the right place, with certain things already accomplished. I’m content with the decision I have made,” she explained.

In a previous conversation with New! Magazine, Vicky confessed further: “I'm 35, but I don't want a child right now. I'm not ready. No one's ready, Ercan and I have been dating four years and he's 29. The last thing I want to do is force him into a situation where he's not confident or not ready and then he becomes resentful.”